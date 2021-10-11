ROOBEE 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $14.12 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00294026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

