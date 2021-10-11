Rope Price Hits $9.84 on Top Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Rope has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Rope coin can now be bought for approximately $9.84 or 0.00017182 BTC on exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $275,576.31 and $106.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00060614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00125175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00080479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,483.11 or 1.00353976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.37 or 0.06156328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

