Roth Capital Increases Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Price Target to $28.00

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GDP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Shares of GDP opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.08. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. On average, analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,959,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,061 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.