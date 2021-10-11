Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAS. Barclays upgraded shares of Hays to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 159.03 ($2.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. Hays has a 12 month low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37).

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.