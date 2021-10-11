Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hays to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

LON:HAS opened at GBX 159.03 ($2.08) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.18. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31.

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

