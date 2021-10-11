Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of BOSSY stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.68. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

