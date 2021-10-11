Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $19,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $87.73 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

