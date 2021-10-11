Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,735.60

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,735.60 ($22.68) and last traded at GBX 1,730 ($22.60), with a volume of 697979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,708.60 ($22.32).
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The company has a market cap of £134.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,495.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.21.
In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,456 ($19.02), for a total value of £72,800 ($95,113.67).
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
