Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $92.36

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.36 and last traded at $92.62, with a volume of 3696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.74.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

