Royale Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $896,342.57 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $896,342.57 and approximately $334,624.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tiger King (TKING) traded 220,317% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00127558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,364.32 or 0.99759581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.80 or 0.06110686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

