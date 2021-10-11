RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 7.3%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 8,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 959,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $3,338,948 over the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RPC by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 113,648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

