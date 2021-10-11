RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $481,567.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $138.40 million and approximately $481,567.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $56,477.33 or 0.99132542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001122 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,450 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

