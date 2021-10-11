Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00060650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00123630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00079279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,608.99 or 1.00195499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.06 or 0.06150043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

