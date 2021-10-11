RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Down to $37.15

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $36.39. RumbleON shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.
RMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $546.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.
In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RumbleON by 283.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 59.9% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.
RumbleON Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBL)
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
See Also: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.