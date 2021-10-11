RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Down to $37.15

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $36.39. RumbleON shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.

RMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $546.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RumbleON by 283.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 59.9% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

