Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Up to $21.54

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.54, but opened at $22.54. Ryerson shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 6 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $864.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,534,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 150.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 270,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

