S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SCPPF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SCPPF opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

