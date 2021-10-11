SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Hits $0.0285 on Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $52,854.32 and $90.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00033053 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001159 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

