SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0063

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $136,240.14 and $241.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00033365 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001174 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,589,953 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

