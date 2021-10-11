Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Safran presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.25 ($148.53).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €115.12 ($135.44) on Monday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €115.89.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

