Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €133.00 by UBS Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €133.00 ($156.47) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.25 ($148.53).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF opened at €115.12 ($135.44) on Monday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is €108.00 and its 200-day moving average is €115.89.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.