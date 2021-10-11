Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Citigroup upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Safran stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,006. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

