Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) recently:

10/7/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

10/6/2021 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

10/4/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Sage Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. 3,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,516. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

