Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.57.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.92. 930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,624. Saia has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $259.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.70 and a 200 day moving average of $229.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

