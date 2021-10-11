salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 776,478 shares of company stock valued at $199,062,355. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $272.48 on Monday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.70 and its 200 day moving average is $242.25. The company has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

