Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Down to $16.26

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $15.67. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after purchasing an additional 382,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after purchasing an additional 291,333 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

