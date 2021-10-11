Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.25% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $39,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,506 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $8.77 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

