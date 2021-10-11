Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

SNY opened at $49.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $38,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

