Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 304.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $3,581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

