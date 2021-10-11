Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.96.

SC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,209 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC remained flat at $$41.65 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,036. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

