Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 3,519.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,858 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SC. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $42,257,000. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $18,131,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $13,908,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

