Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) PT Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

SC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.81.

NYSE SC opened at $41.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,972,000 after acquiring an additional 178,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 48,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,540.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

