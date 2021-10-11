Santiment Network Token One Day Volume Reaches $2.08 Million (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a total market cap of $30.66 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded up 121.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00205212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00095980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

