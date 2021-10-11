Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 95.4% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 156,508 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 233.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 94,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $30.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

