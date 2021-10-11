Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $90.75 and last traded at $94.00. Approximately 30,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,334,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

