SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.66% of SBA Communications worth $578,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $329.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.40. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

