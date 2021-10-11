Scala (XLA) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Scala has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $5,290.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00059401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00127973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00078196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.62 or 1.00046862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.54 or 0.06053408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

