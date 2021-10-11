Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.