Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 35,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.