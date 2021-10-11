Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Robbins Farley LLC’s Largest Position

Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 8.1% of Robbins Farley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after acquiring an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after acquiring an additional 298,225 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.47. 10,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,985. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88.

