Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is IMA Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $106.50. 4,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average is $103.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

