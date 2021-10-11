Science Group (LON:SAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SAG opened at GBX 469 ($6.13) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 458.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 403.21. Science Group has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £214.28 million and a PE ratio of 19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Science Group alerts:

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.