Science Group (LON:SAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Science Group (LON:SAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SAG opened at GBX 469 ($6.13) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 458.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 403.21. Science Group has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £214.28 million and a PE ratio of 19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Science Group Company Profile
Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.