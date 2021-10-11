Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Shares Down 2%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$42.94 and last traded at C$42.94. 61,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 404,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Score Media and Gaming to a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$6.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albright sold 1,932,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.44, for a total transaction of C$87,804,113.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,634,164.46.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

