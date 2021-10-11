Scry.info Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $9,071.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00201969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00094954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.