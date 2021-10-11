Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Trading Down 5.5%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.43. Approximately 5,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 179,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCU. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. The business had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 106,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after buying an additional 85,097 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 797,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

