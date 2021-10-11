Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.58% of Seabridge Gold worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE SA opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,644.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

