Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th.

SGEN stock opened at $161.86 on Monday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.36.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seagen by 278.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after buying an additional 559,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

