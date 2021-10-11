Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $68.80.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

