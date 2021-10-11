Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Lazard Ltd’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Lazard stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lazard by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

