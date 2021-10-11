Secret Price Hits $6.46 on Major Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Secret has a market cap of $450.03 million and approximately $66.31 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $6.46 or 0.00011287 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 82% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.08 or 0.00318322 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001761 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

