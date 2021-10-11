Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCTBF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of SCTBF opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. Securitas has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

